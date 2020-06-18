Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our unsettled pattern will continue over the next couple of days. The surface and upper level low are showing signs of weakening. As both systems begin to move away a more southerly flow will begin to work in to our area. Temperatures and humidity will gradually increase. Our chance for more scattered storms will increase as well. The Weekend will not be a wash out, but keep an eye to the sky for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !