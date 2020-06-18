Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our unsettled pattern will continue over the next couple of days. The surface and upper level low are showing signs of weakening. As both systems begin to move away a more southerly flow will begin to work in to our area. Temperatures and humidity will gradually increase. Our chance for more scattered storms will increase as well. The Weekend will not be a wash out, but keep an eye to the sky for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostlycloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 70s
Tonight: showers and fog, Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60
Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly snuny, with a scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60
