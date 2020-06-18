Grab the umbrella

Summer heat and humidity returns

By David Rogers | June 18, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 7:13 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our unsettled pattern will continue over the next couple of days. The surface and upper level low are showing signs of weakening. As both systems begin to move away a more southerly flow will begin to work in to our area. Temperatures and humidity will gradually increase. Our chance for more scattered storms will increase as well. The Weekend will not be a wash out, but keep an eye to the sky for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostlycloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 70s

Tonight: showers and fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly snuny, with a scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

