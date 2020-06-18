Democrat McClellan announces bid to be Virginia governor

FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, smiles as she is applauded by members of the Virginia House of Delegates during a warm send-off from the chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McClellan announced Thursday, June 18, 2020 that she's launching a bid to be the state's next governor, which if successful would make her the nation's first ever African-American woman to ever lead a state. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: Steve Helber)