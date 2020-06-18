Construction to close 4th Street NE Downtown Mall crossing starting Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Monday, June 22, the intersection of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall and 4th Street NE will be closed to traffic three days a week.
The crossing will be closed all day Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays every week until July 15, due to ongoing roofing work at the building housing Red Pump Kitchen. The road will still be open as normal for the majority of the week, from Thursday through Sunday.
The split closure schedule was in part a concession to business owners, to try to impact businesses less than if they closed for several weeks straight. Still, business owners say that the timing of the closure comes just as they were beginning to reopen.
“The street being open has been lovely, because people can pull down and we just put flowers in the back of their cars,” Hedge Fine Blooms Owner Karen Walker said. “It’s just super unfortunate that at this moment, that they’re choosing to shut down the street considering that we’ve been closed for, you know, there wasn’t a lot going on for three months, four months.”
The street will only be closed at the area closest to the crossing. Business owners say that customers can still travel down the street for curbside deliveries, turning through the alley behind Red Pump Kitchen to return to Market street.
