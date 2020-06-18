Congressman Denver Riggleman’s defeat leads to uncertainty for 5th district

The chair of the 5th district GOP committee, Melvin Adams, says the allegations from the Riggleman campaign are unfounded. He spoke on the phone with Alana Austin Tuesday for a half hour and explained that in his view, the process was impartial and that both campaigns had to play by exactly the same rules. He says he ultimately believes Riggleman’s ground game was simply out-matched by the Good campaign. Adams says from his vantage point, Good built a campaign from the ground up within the community, while Riggleman relied on an outside firm to rally up delegates for the convention.