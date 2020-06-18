Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission eyes next steps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As people call for racial justice and police reform, some in Charlottesville want to see the Human Rights Commission step up its efforts.
The group is one of the lines of defense against discrimination in housing and employment settings.
The commission held its first session Thursday evening since before the pandemic lockdown.
They discussed in-depth a letter written by Walt Heinecke and signed by many social justice organizations in the community. The letter lays out several recommendations for the commission, including hiring a new director who has legal and civil rights credentials.
“I really have high expectations for the Human Rights Commission moving back toward its original intentions to specifically help people in Charlottesville who are suffering from employment discrimination and housing discrimination,” said Heinecke.
Several members of the HRC agree with Heinecke’s recommendations but are concerned with the feasibility of some of the requests.
