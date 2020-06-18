Charlottesville nonprofit holding online auction to help charities and organizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bidding is underway on dozens of items supporting many local charities and organizations.
Gratitude Cville kicked off its first annual Bid-Bash Online auction Thursday, June 18. The auction brings together about 20 nonprofits who are offering more than 40 items, which includes vacation packages, local art, and jewelry.
Gratitude Cville is a directory of businesses that give online discounts to military and police personnel.
Gratitude Cville Chair Ryland Nisos says they wanted to make up for all the fundraising that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and bring people from different organizations together,
““We’ve been able to meet so many great people that we might not have been able to, and we just want to continue our relationships with them,” Nisos said.
Eighty percent of the proceeds will go back to the nonprofits, while the remaining 20% will go to Gratitude Charlottesville.
Click here to participate in the auction, or if you just want to make a donation.
