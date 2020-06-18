Charlottesville explains Virginia State Police presence at Defund the Police Block Party

As a City, we recognize the importance of sharing accurate information about public safety matters. We understand in order for our citizens to trust us it is essential for us to have the answers to these very basic questions. We understand there is a tremendous amount of work for us to do in order for us to earn your trust. We also understand inaccurate or incomplete information will only prevent the relationships we wish to build from ever coming to fruition. We regret that a more detailed explanation of the City’s response was not available at the City Council meeting on Monday.