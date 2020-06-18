Charlottesville City Council holds virtual meeting concerning CARES Act funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville councilors appropriated additional funding Thursday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilors held a short session to appropriate just over $4 million in federal funding provided by the CARES Act. That funding is going to support services and operations, as well as grants for businesses.
Council then held a closed session where they were expected to discuss personnel matters regarding City Manager Tarron Richardson
We reached out to the councilors, but none were prepared to comment on the virtual closed-door talk.
