Charlottesville City Council holds virtual meeting concerning CARES Act funding
Charlottesville City Council virtual meeting (Source: WVIR)
June 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 10:00 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville councilors appropriated additional funding Thursday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Councilors held a short session to appropriate just over $4 million in federal funding provided by the CARES Act. That funding is going to support services and operations, as well as grants for businesses.

Council then held a closed session where they were expected to discuss personnel matters regarding City Manager Tarron Richardson

We reached out to the councilors, but none were prepared to comment on the virtual closed-door talk.

