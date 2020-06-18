Albemarle County School Board plans a review for school resource officer program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s School Board is working on a decision toward what to do with school resource officers (SROs).
At Thursday’s virtual School Board meeting, the members planned a review of the five SROs in Albemarle County schools.
The proposed review plan recommends the board review sets of data, including discipline and crime reports, and surveys of how safe students feel.
Starting Friday, the board will conduct a survey of students between 6th and 12th grades, asking about their experiences with their SROs.
As the board reviews how it will manage these officers, board member Graham Paige said that he wants to learn if the SRO objectives have been successful.
“I’d also like maybe a question about how well students and parents think that those objectives have been met,” Paige said. “One of them was building a relationship or acting as a mentor. We’ve asked how those objectives have been met and, if possible, whether or not we could have that broken down to see the demographics.”
The board will hold a special meeting Friday morning where it will allocate two hours to discuss the program.
