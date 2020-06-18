Albemarle County police investigates armed robbery at Oak Hill Market

County of Albemarle Police Department Media Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At 7:30 am, Thursday, June 18, 2020, the Albemarle County Police Department was dispatched to the Oak Hill Market, located at 667 Country Green Road, for a report of an armed robbery.
Witnesses reported that a black male entered the Oak Hill Market, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from a store employee.
After taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee, the suspect fled the store on foot in the direction of Old Lynchburg Road.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information related to this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Megan Adams with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.