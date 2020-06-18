AHA holding virtual annual ball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Heart Association’s annual Heart and Stroke Ball will look a little different Thursday, June 18.
The event will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will still feature a scavenger hunt, as well as an auction. Guest speakers will also talk about cardiovascular and brain health issues.
“It’s a mixed bag of a lot of different health issues, and those are especially prominent now with COVID-19 going around. So, it makes it even more important for all of us,” Kurt Goodwin, a co-chair for the ball, said.
The Heart and Stroke Ball is set to get underway at 8 p.m. Thursday. All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.
