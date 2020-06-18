ACC to hold virtual kickoff for the 2020 football season

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its annual football kickoff event will not be held in Charlotte, North Carolina this year as planned. Instead the ACC will hold a virtual kickoff from July 21 to July 23.
The kickoff, which will include live coverage on the ACC Network, will include interviews with ACC Commissioner John Swofford, the 14 head coaches, and select student-athletes from each school.
Swofford said this was the best option to provide access to coaches and student-athletes while navigating covid-19.
More details - including the event schedule - will be announced closer to the event’s start date.
