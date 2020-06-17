Wet Stretch Continues. Temps and Humidity on the Rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet stretch to continue, but temperatures and humidity on the rise through the late week and upcoming weekend. A slow moving upper low and surface low are keeping us wet, unsettled and cool. Now as these systems weaken, we will still remain unsettled, with daily chances for showers and some storms, but temperatures will start to make a significant warm up.
Additional rain amounts of 1-2 + inches possible through Friday. The first weekend of Summer and Father’s Day heats up with highs in the 80s to around 90. Currently, it appears that Sunday will be the driest day of the upcoming weekend, although a scattered storm cannot be completely ruled out. Early next week, a cold front will approach bringing the chance for more scattered showers and storms.
Tonight: Showers, some heavier downpours. Areas of fog. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, warmer. Chance of scattered showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Variable clouds, warm, humid. Mainly PM showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows near 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Chance of PM storms. Highs around 90. Lows near 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, Chance of PM storms. Highs upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s.
