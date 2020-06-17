Wayne Theatre goes online for summer camp

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro is offering virtual summer camp. The historic performing art center is already offering digital content six days a week. They’ve added three camps to that list - Imagination Station, Broadway Showcase, and Theatrical Makeup.
“It’s remarkable when you see all of these children together in one virtual room how just that community, being together again, being with other fellow theater nerds,” Lesley Larsen, the contributing director of original programming, said. “I know that they leave our little sessions together just feeling like they can go and tackle whatever issues corona is bringing them.”
Camp starts Monday, June 22, but there is still time to sign up. Information can be found at https://www.waynetheatre.org/.
Wayne Theatre Release:
New & Innovative Virtual Children’s Summer Camps Offered Through The Wayne Theatre
Waynesboro, VA – As children across the country miss out on programs canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, The Wayne Theatre is offering creative alternatives. This year, The Wayne is replacing its in-person summer camps with virtual programs. Over the coming weeks, several different online summer camp opportunities for children are set to take place via ZOOM.There are five different virtual camp programs available, each geared toward specific age groups. The programs are designed to give children unique learning experiences while allowing them to connect not only with local friends and classmates but young people from around the world. Each young participant benefits from their virtual program by stretching their creativity, developing confidence, and forming friendships in a time when socializing has been difficult - all while growing their love of theater and the arts! The list of camps being offered is as follows:
- Broadway Showcase Kids – Via ZOOM for grades 1-5. Monday, June 22 – Friday, June 26 (starting at 9:00 am). Registration: $125.00 Lead by the creative team of Sarah Cramer and Lesley Larsen, students will be learning music and scenes from popular Broadway musicals and plays.
- Theatrical Makeup – Via ZOOM for ages 8- 17. Monday, June 22 – Friday, June 26 (starting at 10:30 am). Registration: $125.00 Instructor, Hank Fitzgerald, teaches students the fundamentals of makeup, color theory, highlights, shading, study of face shapes and bone structure, and much, much more.
- Imagination Stage Jr. – Via ZOOM for grades 2-5. Monday, June 22 – Friday, June 26 (starting at 11:00 am). Registration: $100.00 Lead by the creative team of Sarah Cramer and Lesley Larsen, students will be taught the basics of acting and performance with games, exercises and improvisation.
- Broadway Showcase Jr. – Via ZOOM for grades 4-12. Monday, July 13 – Friday, July 17 (starting at 12:30 pm). Registration: $250.00. Lead by the creative team of Sarah Cramer and Lesley Larsen, students will be learning music and scenes from popular Broadway musicals and plays.
- Imagination Stage Kids – Via ZOOM for grades K-1. Monday, July 13 – Friday, July 17 (starting at 3:00 pm). Registration: $100.00 Lead by the creative team of Sarah Cramer and Lesley Larsen, students will be taught the basics of acting and performance with games, exercises and improvisation.
These virtual theater camps come at a time where many parents are searching to find fun, enriching, and interactive activities for their children in a safe environment. With the class options offered by The Wayne Theatre, children are sure to enjoy a creative experience with positive social interactions, while having something fun and active to look forward to each day.Registration for all programs is now open. Those interested in enrolling their students may do so online at waynetheatre.org.