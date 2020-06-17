Wayne Theatre goes online for summer camp

Waynesboro, VA – As children across the country miss out on programs canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, The Wayne Theatre is offering creative alternatives. This year, The Wayne is replacing its in-person summer camps with virtual programs. Over the coming weeks, several different online summer camp opportunities for children are set to take place via ZOOM.There are five different virtual camp programs available, each geared toward specific age groups. The programs are designed to give children unique learning experiences while allowing them to connect not only with local friends and classmates but young people from around the world. Each young participant benefits from their virtual program by stretching their creativity, developing confidence, and forming friendships in a time when socializing has been difficult - all while growing their love of theater and the arts! The list of camps being offered is as follows: