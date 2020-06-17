UVA releases update for Fall 2020, students businesses react

The success of every aspect of these plans depends on the dedicated and talented faculty and staff of this University, whose health and safety is of paramount importance. Just as we know that some students will not return to Grounds this fall, we know that even with the extensive precautions we describe below, not all faculty, staff, and graduate teaching assistants will be in a position to resume in-person work and teaching.We will make every effort to grant requests to work or teach remotely or for other reasonable accommodations or modifications in light of COVID-19. We are mindful that individual circumstances make some individuals more vulnerable than others to the effects of this disease. As always, employees entitled to reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act will receive them. Beyond that, we will prioritize requests for modifications from those who are at higher risk for severe illness, as well as anyone with a household member at higher risk. Outside of those categories, we will make every effort to grant reasonable modification requests. As deans, department chairs, and managers plan for the fall, they will work with Employee Relations and HR Business Partners to honor requests while considering the impact on and constraints of research, curricular, student, and workplace needs. We are keenly aware that each individual and unit of the University is as unique in our needs, constraints, and opportunities for flexibility as we are united in the common goal of excellence in teaching, research, and patient care.