UVA to have first ADA-compliant rooms completed by beginning of academic year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will have its first ADA-compliant rooms ready for move-in this fall.
Rooms 23 and 25 West Lawn between Pavilion V and VII are undergoing construction to meet ADA-compliance standards. The two rooms will be wheelchair accessible both upon entry and inside the room. Five adjacent rooms along the corridor will also be wheelchair accessible due to a new sloped entrance.
“There hasn’t been an accessible room on the lawn before, and its important that anyone who gets a lawn room should be able to live here,” said Brian Hogg, senior historic preservation planner.
Plans also include at lever-handle installation on the door to make going in and out of the room much easier, as well as the inclusion of a lowered bed, sink, cabinet and closet hangers.
Remodeling began after the university received a $100,000 grant from Clint Heiden in honor of his sister Jo Frances Heiden, who was paralyzed from the shoulders down during her second year at UVA.
Hogg said students and university officials have pushed for more accessible spaces for over a year.
“Partly in conjunction with the project we finished last year to put ramps on the lawn to make it accessible, students started looking at the fact that there were no accessible lawn rooms. They raised the issues and the administration at the university really embraced it as something that was necessary to do,” Hogg said.
Remodeling began last month and is planned to be completed before students move into their rooms in August.
