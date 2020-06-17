Unsettled stretch

Cool, then turning hot and humid

By David Rogers | June 17, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 7:01 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are in the midst of a wet pattern. An upper low and surface area of low pressure will keep conditions soggy for us through the end of the week and into the start of the Weekend. Eventually both lows will weaken and move away. As we get a few breaks of cloud cover the atmosphere will become more unstable, allowing the development of scattered storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Right now it appears that Sunday will be the driest day of the upcoming Weekend, although a scattered storm cannot be completely ruled out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 70...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

