Unsettled stretch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are in the midst of a wet pattern. An upper low and surface area of low pressure will keep conditions soggy for us through the end of the week and into the start of the Weekend. Eventually both lows will weaken and move away. As we get a few breaks of cloud cover the atmosphere will become more unstable, allowing the development of scattered storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Right now it appears that Sunday will be the driest day of the upcoming Weekend, although a scattered storm cannot be completely ruled out. Have a great and safe day !
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, e day !
Today: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 70...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.