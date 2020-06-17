Unsettled stretch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are in the midst of a wet pattern. An upper low and surface area of low pressure will keep conditions soggy for us through the end of the week and into the start of the Weekend. Eventually both lows will weaken and move away. As we get a few breaks of cloud cover the atmosphere will become more unstable, allowing the development of scattered storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Right now it appears that Sunday will be the driest day of the upcoming Weekend, although a scattered storm cannot be completely ruled out. Have a great and safe day !