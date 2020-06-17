New program to provide affordable and reliable transportation for those having financial hardships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Something as simple as a trip to work can be tough for economically disadvantaged families who do not have reliable transportation, but a new program is focused on taking the weight off a lot of people’s shoulders.
Carter Myers Automotive teamed up with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to launch ‘Driving Lives Forward.’
This new transportation initiative will connect people struggling financially with affordable and reliable vehicles to boost employment.
Nonprofit partners such as United Way, Network to Work, and Habitat for Humanity will be nominating families or individuals in need who could largely benefit from the program.
They will then put together a financial plan for those selected, including an auto loan.
Carter Myers will help fund the loan and find a reliable vehicle that the individual can afford long-term.
Carter Myers President and CEO Liza Borches says they have been testing this initiative for the past year with United Way and have already seen the positive impact on many families.
“I think we have so many people in Charlottesville that care and they want to make an impact and help families who are living below the self sufficiency line,” Borches said.
Partners anticipate that the program may have a higher demand than the program can fulfill in the first year. They hope to bring more donors into the picture to provide even more loans in the future.
“I think we finally have a really collaborative plan on how we can better fulfill the gap for transportation for economically disadvantaged families in our community,” Borches said.
