LOCKN’ festival to host livestream event June 19-21

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - LOCKN’ Music Festival is bringing the sounds of the Allman Brothers Band, Grace Potter, Widespread Panic, and many more to people’s homes, since they can’t get together at the farm in Nelson County this year.
“Light from LOCKN’ - A livestream weekend celebration” runs from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21.
Typically, the festival features a social action village called Participation Row that drums up support for a slew of nonprofits. Those groups will be featured during the stream, and an online food drive will support the Nelson County Food Pantry.
