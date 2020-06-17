Charlottesville cleaning service looking to double number of employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The owner of a cleaning service in Charlottesville says he’s learned a lot since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and that it has had an unexpected impact on his business.
Charlottesville’s Earthly Cleaning owner Lucas Weakley says he had trouble finding cleaning products when the pandemic first began, but was also surprised about how many people would utilize his business.
“I have noticed that our customers are calling more, they’re asking for more frequent cleaning. Right now, a lot of our businesses are asking for everyday wipe downs and disinfecting,” Weakley said.
In the era of the coronavirus, cleaning services across the country are learning where to focus: “Keep things disinfected, especially the high-touch areas, and making sure the bathrooms and kitchens are well cleaned,” Weakley said.
The pandemic has impacted the work of those spraying down homes and shops. One employee says he often works 12-hour days that start with checking the schedule.
“What jobs are there for the day, either you’re fogging or you’re cleaning,” employee Steven Burton said.
The company started with just two employees, and now has 21, but the company’s owner is looking to double in size.
“I feel like the way business is going right now, the demand for it, I think probably we’ll be there in a year,” Weakley said.
Charlottesville’s Earthly Cleaning is looking to hire several new employees, so if you’re looking for work, there is contact information here.
