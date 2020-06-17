Charlottesville-area moving company alters procedures to ensure social distancing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Deemed an essential business, moving companies have kept on trucking through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Men and a Truck manager Rachel Chasteen says she has not really seen a dip in business. To keep everyone safe and healthy, employees wear masks and gloves. Trucks, dollies, and other equipment are also sanitized after use.
“The guys are just going right up to the trucks at the warehouse up here. We’re meeting them up there with all the paperwork, their tablets, things that they need in order to dispatch properly, as well as all the cleaning equipment that they need. Making sure that they, you know, have their masks, their gloves, and of course water, and taking their temperatures, making sure everyone is well,” Chasteen said.
Two Guys and a Truck says it had to hire four additional employees to help keep up with demand.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.