CAT installing new protective system for bus drivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is looking to put more safety measures in place for its bus drivers.
CAT plans to install permanent driver-protection systems on all buses to replace its current protection system.
Currently, the buses have vinyl-based protective barriers that separate the passenger bay from the driver bay.
The new system will fully enclose drivers with a tempered, laminated glass door that will give them maximum protection.
“CAT has always tired to stay proactive, rather than reactive. You know, if any transit system could serve as an example for any other agency, then they would want to do that and stay ahead of the curve,” Kyle Ervin with CAT.
Charlottesville Area Transit plans to have these new protective systems installed in all buses by mid-August.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.