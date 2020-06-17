Burley Middle School principal announces his retirement

“Jim Asher has been an outstanding educator for more than 20 years in our division, and we are grateful for his leadership and the ideas he brought forward for supporting students. He has shown tremendous respect for our school division values, no better demonstrated than by the reverence he had for Burley’s legacy,” Keiser said. “Jim has been an unrelenting advocate for what the school represented in its earliest days—an extraordinary place that set extraordinary standards for learning in its service to Black students prior to integration. His support of the school’s history and recognition of its leaders and alumni certainly typified our values of excellence, young people, community, and respect,” she added.