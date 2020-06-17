Albemarle County to decide on large transportation project submission

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is deciding how to prioritize 11 large transportation projects. They are set to be submitted to state transportation leaders as part of its Smart Scale application.
Because only four projects can be approved, the principal planner Kevin McDermott says the list will be evaluated closely.
“We don’t go straight down the list from number one, number two, number three, because some of those projects may not compete well for this,” McDermott said. “And also there’s strategic planning involved where certain projects we may want to advance faster than others even if they’re further down the list.”
The full list of projects submitted through the board’s resolution can be viewed here.
