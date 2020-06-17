Albemarle County Board delays vote to restrict public use of courthouse grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is delaying a decision to sign off on new rules for the public use of the county courthouse grounds. This comes after some public backlash and comments from the county’s commonwealth’s attorney.
“I would like to see us postpone this until we can have a little more review,” said Supervisor Liz Palmer.
Attorneys who spoke with NBC29 said if the measure is passed it would be challenged in court. Although the board is waiting on a decision, John Whitehead of The Rutherford Institute did not wait to express his disapproval.
“This is a move basically against a whole series of court decisions, saying they can’t do this,” Whitehead said.
The move says courthouse grounds can only be used by those conducting court business, travelers, and a select group of individuals.
“I think that anybody that goes out, they get arrested, they’ll have a case against it,” Whitehead said. “The Supreme Court has ruled that these are traditional public forums.”
It also gives the county authority to close grounds if anyone is interrupting the court’s business. Attorney Jeff Fogel says this could stifle protest.
“The city of Charlottesville has very few places downtown, where people could gather and exercise their rights to protest the government,” Fogel said. “That’s one of the places they could do so.”
There’s also a First Amendment issue. One group the county exempts from the restriction is those announcing a candidacy for public office.
“You cannot distinguish people so that somebody according to their rules is allowed to announce their candidacy for office,” Fogel said. “I, however, can’t come to that same location and say why I think you shouldn’t vote for that person. So it’s prohibiting a class of speech.”
Whitehead believes that “as long as it’s peaceful, the government should be encouraging free speech.
“Free speech is what keeps us alive. That’s why it’s in the First Amendment,” he said.
The board said it wants to help inform the public about what the measure would do and plans to revisit it at a later time.
