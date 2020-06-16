Waynesboro High School holds small graduation ceremonies throughout the school for class of 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro High School is celebrating its seniors by having a small ceremonial graduation throughout the school.
Walking across the stage, the sound of music, and memorable moments with family are all a part of graduating from high school.
“For them to know and feel that we’re putting our best foot forward for them, I know they’re sad they couldn’t have their traditional ceremony, but I really hope and believe families are feeling that we’re doing everything in our power, one - keep them safe while we’re doing this, but also give them as much of a moment as they can have," Principal Bryan Stamm said.
Staff and volunteers at Waynesboro are holding a series of smaller ceremonies for each group instead of one huge event with cleaning stations all throughout the campus.
“I’m glad that we at least had a graduation," Waynesboro grad Jhonrianna Walker said. "I’m glad. I’m ecstatic at least we got to have one. Some kids didn’t get to have their experience, so at least we did and I’m really happy. I almost cried before I even went inside. I was scared I wasn’t able to walk without my stepdad being there, but he was there, so I’m OK about that now.”
“She is now going to have to grow up and face reality," Walker’s mother Jonelle Howard said. "It’s scary, but she can do it. I know I have done the best I can to teach her what she needs to do. It’s a little bittersweet that her father can’t be here. He passed away several years ago, but of course she has her stepdad. He’s always been there for her.”
A reality that includes coronavirus and a graduation day like no one would have anticipated, not too long ago.
“As I said I think this whole process shows that our community and our school system is outstanding," Stamm said.
Tuesday concluded the final day of the small graduation ceremonies.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.