Tom Tom Festival to host virtual events

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Festival is forgoing its 3-day event this year and will instead host a series of virtual events this fall.
The Tom Tom Foundation announced Tuesday that the Cities Rising Summit will take place weekly between September 14 and October 23.
The summit promises a wide array of events from flash talks and conversations with leaders to virtual mixers.
The virtual events will cover a range of topics centered around rising to the challenges of a global pandemic, as well as the calls for racial justice.
“These conversations aren’t gonna end any time soon. So while we’re sort of grappling with how do we plan something when the world is changing every day, I think that the spaces that we’ll create in September will be open and inclusive enough that the conversations will stay relevant.” Ben Wilkes, a Tom Tom program manager, said.
The events will be open to anyone with a pay-what-you-can donation option.
