Owners announce name of Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton will change

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owners of the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Conference Center in Staunton announced they will be updating the property’s name.
“The decision has been made to thoughtfully and appropriately update the name of the property. The intent is to be respectful of the Shenandoah Valley’s rich history while honoring all of its citizens and leaders,” read in part a statement on the hotel’s Facebook page.
The downtown Staunton fixture originally opened in 1924. In 2005, the hotel reopened after a major renovation and expansion.
According to the social media post on Tuesday night, at the time of the 2005 opening the owners discussed the property’s name. They decided to keep the Stonewall Jackson name because of the rooftop sign’s historical significance to the city. However, they recently decided that keeping the name may no longer be appropriate.
“For nearly 100 years, the hotel has been a landmark property in our community. With an updated name, we look forward to building on the past while embracing a future that enhances our values of equality and inclusiveness for everyone,” stated the Facebook post.
There is no word at this point as to what the new name will be.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.