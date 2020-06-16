Staying Cool and More Showers through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More like April than June. Cloudy skies, easterly winds, cool temperatures and some showers will carry though the mid-week. Temperatures will start to warm by the late week, and turn hot over the weekend, but each day will feature chances for some showers and storms.
The combination of a storm off the Carolina coast, an upper low over the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure to our north, will all work to keep us cloudy, cool and bring the chance for showers the next several days. East to northeast winds a wind flow off the ocean, along with the clouds and showers will hold temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the mid-week. By the late week, the upper low will start to weaken and rain will likely advance farther northward. Rain outlook amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible through Friday. At the same time, temperatures will warm by Friday and the upcoming first weekend of Summer and Fathers’ Day. This weekend, temperatures jump into the hot upper 80s to low 90s. A few hit or miss storms will be possible. Early next week, a cold front will approach bringing the chance for more scattered showers and storms.
Tonight: Cloudy, cool. Some showers. Lows 55-60.
Wednesday: Cloudy, showers. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, warmer. Chance of scattered showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs Low 90s. Lows near 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Chance of PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, Chance of PM storms. Highs upper 80s.
