Staying Cool and More Showers through the Mid-Week

The combination of a storm off the Carolina coast, an upper low over the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure to our north, will all work to keep us cloudy, cool and bring the chance for showers the next several days. East to northeast winds a wind flow off the ocean, along with the clouds and showers will hold temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the mid-week. By the late week, the upper low will start to weaken and rain will likely advance farther northward. Rain outlook amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible through Friday. At the same time, temperatures will warm by Friday and the upcoming first weekend of Summer and Fathers’ Day. This weekend, temperatures jump into the hot upper 80s to low 90s. A few hit or miss storms will be possible. Early next week, a cold front will approach bringing the chance for more scattered showers and storms.