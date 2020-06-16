Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport receives $2 million grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Department of Commerce is giving the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport a $2 million grant.
This grant will be used towards a project to build another hanger for corporate airlines as well as add office space. The total price of the project is just under $5 million with the rest of the money coming from the Shenandoah Valley Airport Commission.
“This grant will allow us to build additional corporate hangar and office space to hopefully accommodate more of those people who have an interest in being located here in the valley," Greg Campbell, the executive director of the airport, said.
The grant is designed to encourage economic development related projects.
