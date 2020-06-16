LIVE: Gov. Northam’s Briefing: Va to stay in Phase 2 this week; Juneteenth proposed as state holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Northam held a coronavirus briefing in Richmond Tuesday, June 16. He started the briefing by saying the numbers related to the coronavirus continue to look favorable, however, Virginia is not moving into Phase 3 later this week. He said he would talk more about that at Thursday’s briefing.
Northam addressed the unrest and violence in Richmond the past couple day, saying he has seen some troubling videos. When he was later asked about the videos, he said he meant images from across the country, but that he also wants to review footage out of Richmond.
Northam says we are changing what we honor, referencing the recent end of the state holiday of Lee-Jackson Day, which was named for Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson.
Governor Northam announced he will propose Juneteenth, the celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, be recognized as a paid state holiday. He says the day matters now because it is everyone’s shared history.
Gov. Northam welcomed Pharrell Williams to the podium. Williams says making Juneteenth a state holiday is just the beginning. He recounted calling Northam and saying, “Yes, we can do better.” Williams says it makes sense for Virginia to recognize this holiday and to lead by example. Williams also said he would like to see corporations in Virginia also give their employees Juneteenth off as a paid holiday.
Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring spoke at the press briefing saying the state is at a crossroad. She encourages every Virginian to treat Juneteenth as a day of reflection.
When asked if he is doing too much for the African American community, Northam says there actually more to do. He said our society can either continue with divisiveness or begin healing.
Speaking about protesters not wearing masks or social distancing, Northam said it does make him concerned and he again encourages them to get tested for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.