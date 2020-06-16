Jefferson-Madison Regional Library partners with Virginia Health Department to distribute reusable masks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you visit the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, you can pick up more than just books. Now, the library is being used to distribute free reusable masks.
The library is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Health to give away 4,000 cloth masks to the public.
Masks will be available Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all branch locations, free of charge for anyone who would like one. Patrons can also pick up masks for family members who may not be present at the time of pick-up.
Library Director David Plunkett said the partnership is a natural fit.
“The health department was looking for a way to get the most masks into the hands of people that they could. The library is looking to provide service to the community," Plunkett said. "So the library has been in touch with the health department throughout this crisis, just for information about COVID-19 that we can share with the public, so it seemed like a natural partnership.”
Both the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health recommend wearing cloth face coverings in public places, as disposable surgical masks are limited.
Last month, Jefferson-Madison hosted a make-your-own mask workshop to prevent patrons from having to buy a reusable mask. Now patrons can simply visit a library location to pick one up.
“A lot of people have made their own masks, either based on what the library has shown or various other sources, so it’s nice that we can provide making your own and actual masks for people who don’t have materials,” Plunkett said.
Even though the library isn’t open yet, Plunkett said it still wants to ensure every community member have access to a mask to use now and in the future, when Jefferson-Madison opens its doors once again.
“The library’s goal has always been to offer equal access and free resources, free and open to the public is our motto," Plunkett said.
