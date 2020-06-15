Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds are in place and a northeasterly breeze will keep conditions cooler than normal for the next couple of days. We still have an upper low to our west and a surface low off the coast of South Carolina. Both of these systems will keep daily rain chances through late week. As the systems move away by the Weekend, look for a quick warm up and higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, High: low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers, Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of reain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with a a stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny with a scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
