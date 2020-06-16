Cloudy and cool with showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our break from the heat and humidity will last for a couple of days. Thanks to an upper low to our west and a surface low to our southeast. A northeasterly breeze will circulate around theses systems providing ample moisture resulting in mostly cloudy skies , cool conditions, and occasional showers. As the two lows begin to weaken and move away skies will partially clear allowing the atmosphere to become a little unstable. Later this week thunderstorm chances will increase. By the Weekend hot and humid weather will return with decreased chances for showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, High: low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers, Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny with a scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
