Cloudy and cool with showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our break from the heat and humidity will last for a couple of days. Thanks to an upper low to our west and a surface low to our southeast. A northeasterly breeze will circulate around theses systems providing ample moisture resulting in mostly cloudy skies , cool conditions, and occasional showers. As the two lows begin to weaken and move away skies will partially clear allowing the atmosphere to become a little unstable. Later this week thunderstorm chances will increase. By the Weekend hot and humid weather will return with decreased chances for showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !