Charlottesville City Schools weigh busing options for school reopening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While it’s not known how Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) will reopen in the fall, one question weighs on the minds of families: how will students get to school?
This past year, CCS said it had nearly 50 students per bus. Its plans for the fall could include about 13 students per bus, with strategic seating placement and pick-up and drop-off schedules to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. CCS Assistant Superintendent Jim Henderson says this idea could shift based on state regulations and school reopening plans.
“We’re dealing with unknowns and even the governor said that depends on where we are with rising COVID or the fall of COVID," Henderson said. "That’s going to determine where we are, come the opening of schools in mid-August”
Henderson says he doesn’t think a morning and evening school schedule would work, because it doesn’t give buses enough time to properly clean between shifts. He also said that the Charlottesville School Board will hear a presentation Monday, June 22, that will explore what schools will look like next year.
“They would weigh their input, and then give staff direction about how to continue to move forward,” Henderson said. “Probably through the month of July, we will be developing and I think that by early August, we’ll have a plan in place.”
