A central Virginia organization is honoring healthcare heroes with a video tribute to first responders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A central Virginia organization wants to honor healthcare heroes with song in a special tribute video.
Tribute to First Responders, Inc. is organizing the video.
The group says it has about 70 singers lined up for the virtual sing-a-long, including some celebrities.
It hopes to have about a hundred for the video, which will also feature community-made signs and pictures of frontline workers to the tunes of songs like "Lean on Me," and "Amazing Grace."
"For all you guys have done, for being overwhelmed, we just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Everybody across the United States who's going to be in this video, thank you. So I just want people to know that they are not alone." Jack Maxwell of Tribute to First Responders, Inc., said.
If you want to participate, either by singing or making a sign, you can email Jack at jack@tributetofr.org.
