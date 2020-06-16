Center for Nonprofit Excellence promotes donating to black-run organizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the past two weeks, Charlottesville has seen rallies, protests, and block parties to call attention to racial injustices. Now, people may be asking: “what’s next?”
That’s why the Charlottesville-based Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) sent out a list of black-run nonprofits and black-owned businesses to support. One of those businesses is the Charlottesville Metropolitan Area Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.
Libby Edwards-Allbaugh, the treasurer of the chapter, says there are real benefits to these efforts.
“One of the things about nonprofits that are led by persons of color is that we are working within the community so it’s not kind of like a trickle-down effect,” she said. "Our job is to get in the community - actually talk to the community about what the community that we’re serving actually needs because we are part of that community.”
The full list of actions the CNE recommends can be found here.
