Augusta County enters phase 2 of pandemic recovery plan

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County has entered phase 2 of its pandemic recovery plan. All the doors are now open at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona, and public meetings have resumed.
They've limited the number of rooms that can be used at the same time, plus there's a 50 person cap. Meeting goers are expected to wear masks, and social distancing measures are in place.
"When you go into the board room you'll notice some of the seats are kind of roped off," stated Candy Hensley, the Assistant to the Augusta County Administrator. "So we're encouraging people to space out. And that will be the case in our other meeting rooms as well."
Also included in phase 2 is curbside pickup at the Stuarts Draft Library Station which started on Tuesday.
On Friday, June 19, playgrounds will reopen, and pavilions, basketball courts, and ballfields will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
COUNTY OF AUGUSTA PRESS RELEASE
Augusta County Enters Phase 2 of Reopening Plan VERONA, VA – June 15, 2020 Augusta County is entering Phase 2 of the county’s Pandemic Recovery Plan. Following federal parameters as well as state guidelines outlined in Phase Two of the Forward Virginia Plan for meeting health-related requirements, the county is ready to cautiously expand services and resume government meetings open to public attendance with safety restrictions and limitations in place.
The public is encouraged to continue the use of the drive-through window, drop box, and electronic methods to conduct business. Those citizens who must visit the Government Center in person are asked to wear a mask and follow instructions posted on signage to help maintain physical distancing for the safety of the public and of government employees.
Government Meetings Reopen to Public Attendance
• Boards and commissions meetings will meet as scheduled with social distancing practices and limitations on the number of people gathered (no more then 50). Masks are required. Non-profit and other agency meetings will not yet resume in Government Center meeting rooms.
• All main doors to the Government Center will be open to the public.
Parks and Recreation Updates Some amenities within parks will re-open starting this Friday, June 19, including:
• Playgrounds
• Picnic shelters/pavilions will be available on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis with no reservations being taken and no fees collected. User group size should not exceed the capacity of the shelter or 50 persons, whichever is less.
• Basketball courts and ballfields will be available on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis with no reservations being taken and no fees collected. User group size (participants and spectators) should not exceed 50 persons.
• Public restrooms will remain closed at all parks. Patrons are advised to prepare for no access to restrooms and water fountains and to bring hand sanitizer or wipes for personal use as well as water bottles.
• Additional guidelines and recommendations will be posted at each amenity.
See the full list of announcements and updates at https://www.co.augusta.va.us/government/parksrecreation.
Stuarts Draft Library to Start Curbside Pick Up Starting Tuesday, June 16, the Stuarts Draft library will join Churchville and Fishersville in offering curbside pick-up to patrons. Stuarts Draft will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays, 12- 4 p.m. Find out more https://www.augustacountylibrary.org/curbside-pick-up/.
Economic Development Offering Free PPE Kits to Area Businesses Small businesses looking for PPE to create a safe environment for customers can fill out a quick application to receive a free kit including masks, gloves, sanitizer, and more, along with a copy of Shenandoah Valley Guide to Re-Opening. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to businesses with brick and mortar locations in Augusta County. For more information and to apply https://www.augustavabusiness.com/factsfigures/covid-19/
Social Services Updates to Child Care Providers and Partner Agencies Shenandoah Valley Social Services is keeping an updated list of area child care providers and their reopening status. See the list on their COVID-19 resources page. The department is also keeping track of partner agencies in the area and their services as they change in response to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.