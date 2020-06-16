Albemarle County districts change voting locations due to COVID-19 concerns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two voting districts in Albemarle County now have a new location where voters will cast their ballots.
People who previously voted at the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company will go to the Laurel Hill Baptist Church off Airport Road.
Voters who usually vote at the Church of the Incarnation will vote now at the Virginia Institute of Autism on Hillsdale drive.
Both changes are due to COVID-19 concerns to prevent firefighters and church members from being exposed to the public.
“I'm sure it will inconvenience some and not inconvenience others, but it was an emergency situation we had to find a substitute on very short notice,” Jack Washburne, Director of Elections said.
Postcards have been mailed out with a map of the location change. Saturday is the last day to vote in-person absentee. The democratic and republican primaries are on June 23.
