Week-long workshop from Cville 1st Gen underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A week-long workshop for high school students planning to attend college kicked off Monday, June 15.
The Cville 1st Gen retreat is for rising high school juniors and seniors. It will cover topics on essay writing, SATs, financial aid, and tips for finding and applying for scholarships.
Charlottesville First Gen was founded three years ago by several Charlottesville High School students who wanted to make the transition from high school to college easier.
“A lot of us in the group were first generation students, and a lot of us were going into college not knowing what it is or how it’s going to be like, and what are the expectations from us, and a lot of other questions,” Nadia Khaydari with Charlottesville First Gen said.
This week’s events will also feature guest speakers from the University of Virginia, as well as from historically black colleges and universities.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.