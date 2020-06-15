Teen suspect sentenced in connection to slaying of Charlottesville native in NYC park

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WVIR) - One of the teenagers charged in connection with the murder of a Charlottesville native attending college in New York City will spend 18 months locked up.
A sentencing hearing was held Monday June 15, in which the parents of Tessa Majors released a victim impact statement.
The 13-year-old suspect was charged as a juvenile and pleaded guilty to a robbery charge. He admitted he was with two teenagers who are now charged with murder in the stabbing death of Majors. The Barnard College student was killed in a park back in December.
Majors family said in their statement, the teen has “shown a complete lack of remorse for his role”, citing that he picked up a knife from the ground and “handed it to an individual who then used it to stab Tessa Majors to death”.
They also disagree with prosecutors assessment that the plea deal was in the best interest of the community.