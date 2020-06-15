Staunton High School graduates have individual ceremonies outside

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - This year, Staunton High School seniors are graduating individually, outside over a four-day time period. Graduation is on the field at the Winston Wine Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Each graduate has a reserved slot to walk up on stage and receive his or her high school diploma while loved ones watch from the sidelines.
Francesco Nunez, who graduated from Staunton High School on Monday, said despite a different kind of ceremony, it still felt like he was finishing something.
"I think it's gonna be a memory that's always gonna stick with me, finally graduating high school, getting ready for the real world," Nunez stated. "Yeah, it's a great accomplishment for me."
Nearly all of Staunton High School’s 200 graduates are participating in the individual ceremonies according to school officials. If the weather turns, graduations will move into the gym at Gypsy Hill Park.
