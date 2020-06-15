State police ask for help in Augusta County shooting investigation

State police ask for help in Augusta County shooting investigation
Virginia State Police car (Source: WVIR)
June 15, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 8:49 PM

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are asking for help investigating a shooting Sunday evening in Augusta County.

State police say the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. in Stuarts Draft.

A man and a woman were home when someone fired shots at the home and took off in a champagne or beige-colored compact sedan.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect car and/or the shooting suspect are asked to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.