State police ask for help in Augusta County shooting investigation

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are asking for help investigating a shooting Sunday evening in Augusta County.
State police say the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. in Stuarts Draft.
A man and a woman were home when someone fired shots at the home and took off in a champagne or beige-colored compact sedan.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect car and/or the shooting suspect are asked to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
