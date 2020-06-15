Second Street Gallery providing free printable activity books

“Just having things that are not on the computer that you can print out and have a hard copy and give them something to do," Haney said. “For me, after doing homeschooling, I really wanted her to be off of the screen, so we’re really trying to dial that back in our family. She’s little, she seven. It’s something that’s literally on paper. I think it’s a great parenting strategy, but who knows what’s going to happen in the fall - If we’re going to be in person or not - so I think we’re really trying to dial back the iPad.”