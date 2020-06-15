Second Street Gallery providing free printable activity books

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery is offering activity and coloring books for kids of all ages. These books are free to download off its website.
The gallery began its virtual workshops in May.
Lou Haney at Second Street Gallery has a daughter and says having children participate in activities aside from the computer is essential.
“Just having things that are not on the computer that you can print out and have a hard copy and give them something to do," Haney said. “For me, after doing homeschooling, I really wanted her to be off of the screen, so we’re really trying to dial that back in our family. She’s little, she seven. It’s something that’s literally on paper. I think it’s a great parenting strategy, but who knows what’s going to happen in the fall - If we’re going to be in person or not - so I think we’re really trying to dial back the iPad.”
Second Street Gallery is a nonprofit art space and depends on donations to bring arts outreach to all ages. If you’d like to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.