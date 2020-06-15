Restaurant owner at Meadowcreek Golf Course adapts during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to change and adapt to new challenges. One Charlottesville restaurant owner has met these issues head on.
Jan Corrin owns and runs the Grill At Meadowcreek at the Meadowcreek Golf Course. When the pandemic forced the golf course to close, Corrin says she worked with the city and Parks and Recreation Department to stay open.
Corrin built a new outdoor bar area, and expanded the outdoor seating section to help folks be able to practice social distancing. She says she picked up a new clientele after the golf course shut down.
“A lot of people in the neighborhood in the River Run area discovered me. They started telling their neighbors, they started inviting their friends to lunch or a drink in the evenings, and word of mouth has just been incredible,” Corrin said.
She says some days are busier than before the golf course shut down.
The Grill at Meadowcreek is open seven days a week.
