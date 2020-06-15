Grant applications for small businesses affected by COVID-19 due June 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Time is running out for Virginia small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to apply for grants of up to $10,000.
Truist Bank and LISC are teaming up to offer help. Priority will be given to businesses owned by women or minorities. More than half of these grants will help enterprises in rural communities with expenses like rent, utilities, and payroll.
“A lot of businesses from those populations have gotten left behind by several of the government programs and things along the way, and Trust and LISC are doing their part to try to help them keep up,” Community Investment President Stephen Davis said.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Click here to learn more.
