Gov. Northam announces affordable housing funding for Charlottesville

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) will receive $2 million for the second phase of the South First Street public housing redevelopment. This will include the renovation of 105 affordable housing units and the construction of 175 new affordable housing units, through both phases. The effort is part of a partnership with a local resident-led organization, Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR). CHRA and PHAR will also partner with Charlottesville Food Justice Network to build an affordable neighborhood market, and the partners intend to incorporate health clinics, early childhood education, and career and personal finance services.