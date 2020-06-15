Good wins Virginia 5th district Republican Convention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bob Good defeated incumbent Denver Riggleman in the 5th District House of Representatives Republican Convention on Saturday June 13.
Good came away with 58 percent of the vote.
Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia’s Center of Politics said the results are pretty unconventional.
“Incumbents don’t lose renomination very often,” he said. "In fact, each election year nationally, only two or three or four incumbents ever lose, in both parties combined, by primary or convention.”
After the results were announced, Riggleman tweeted he believes there may have been ballot stuffing as well as voting irregularities that occurred during the convention.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.