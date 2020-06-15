A cool start

By David Rogers | June 15, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 6:55 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions will trend cooler as we start the work week. An upper low over the Ohio valley will slowly move southeast then northeast as we progress through the week.While it will not rain constantly, scattered showers are expected through mid week. As the low begins to pull away, scattered storms are expected by late week. Summer officially arrives Saturday, and it will feel like it. A few storms are possible on Sunday, Fathers Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with a stray shower, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy with a scatteerd shower, Low: mid 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 70...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 60

