A cool start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions will trend cooler as we start the work week. An upper low over the Ohio valley will slowly move southeast then northeast as we progress through the week.While it will not rain constantly, scattered showers are expected through mid week. As the low begins to pull away, scattered storms are expected by late week. Summer officially arrives Saturday, and it will feel like it. A few storms are possible on Sunday, Fathers Day. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with a stray shower, High: low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with a scatteerd shower, Low: mid 50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 70...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 60
