A cool start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions will trend cooler as we start the work week. An upper low over the Ohio valley will slowly move southeast then northeast as we progress through the week.While it will not rain constantly, scattered showers are expected through mid week. As the low begins to pull away, scattered storms are expected by late week. Summer officially arrives Saturday, and it will feel like it. A few storms are possible on Sunday, Fathers Day. Have a great and safe day !