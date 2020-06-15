Cool for Mid-June. Daily Chance of Showers

East to northeast winds a wind flow off the ocean, along with the clouds and showers will hold temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the mid-week. By the late week, the upper low will start to weaken and rain will likely advance farther northward. At the same time, temperatures will warm by Friday and the upcoming first weekend of Summer and Fathers’ Day. This weekend, temperatures jump into the hot low 90s. A few hit or miss storms will be possible. Early next week, a cold front will approach bringing the chance for more scattered showers and storms.