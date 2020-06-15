Cool for Mid-June. Daily Chance of Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not feeling like June for now. A cloudy, cool pattern with daily chances of rain. Temperatures will quickly heat up by the weekend. The combination of a storm off the Carolina coast, an upper low over the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure to our north, will all work to keep us cloudy, cool and bring the chance for showers the next several days.
East to northeast winds a wind flow off the ocean, along with the clouds and showers will hold temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the mid-week. By the late week, the upper low will start to weaken and rain will likely advance farther northward. At the same time, temperatures will warm by Friday and the upcoming first weekend of Summer and Fathers’ Day. This weekend, temperatures jump into the hot low 90s. A few hit or miss storms will be possible. Early next week, a cold front will approach bringing the chance for more scattered showers and storms.
Tonight: Cloudy, cool. Few showers - more south of I-64. Lows 55-60.
Tuesday: Cloudy, cool, scattered showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows around 60.
Wednesday: Cloudy, showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Chance of scattered showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs Low 90s. Lows near 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Chance of PM storms. HIghs low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.